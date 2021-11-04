Bed Bath & Beyond: Can Its Momentum Continue?

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) saw its share price jump high enough to get a lot of attention sent the company's way. A series of moves made by Bed Bath & Beyond kicked off the massive gains, but is this sufficient to make me bullish on the stock?

No, not really, and I'm pulling back into a bearish wait-and-see on this one. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Looking at Bed Bath & Beyond's year-to-date stock chart makes it clear that this was a meme stock. The first round of social media-infused buying kicked off early in the year, as the stock went from the sub-$20 range to above $50 a share within one month's time.

Those gains didn't last long, and the share price dropped back to the upper $20s. It struggled to break the $30 mark again, and though it briefly succeeded, that success would seldom remain for long.

Another surge back in May gave traders some hope of recovering that $50 level, but this too would pass, and quickly. A recent drop in the share price brought us under $20 for the first time since January, and this is where we are today. (See Bed Bath & Beyond stock charts on TipRanks.)

So what led the way with the massive surge seen in the last few days? Several factors combined to produce this exciting result, perhaps the biggest of which was a new partnership with Kroger (KR) stores. The arrangement calls for Kroger stores to start selling some home and baby products starting in 2022.

Furthermore, Bed Bath & Beyond rolled out a new digital marketplace that would allow the company to sell third-party products online. That gives it access to a new revenue stream without having to launch new product lines itself.

Bed Bath & Beyond also revealed that its stock buyback program was running ahead of schedule. It's already bought back $600 million in shares and means to add on an extra $400 million by the end of the year.

Not the Best Reasons for a Recovery

There's one other facet driving the recent gains at Bed Bath and Beyond, and it's a fairly familiar reason. It's especially familiar to those who followed the “meme stock” trend.

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the most heavily shorted stocks Wall Street has to offer. That's a phrase that has led to plenty of buying action in several other meme stocks. This isn't the first time Bed Bath & Beyond has been up in a big way on heavy shorting.

I give Bed Bath & Beyond credit. It's made a lot of sound moves as a company. These moves make investing here worthwhile. The new connection to Kroger stores should help move some products and provide a new income stream. Better yet, it's an income stream that's resistant to future lockdowns, should those ever happen again.

Bed Bath & Beyond is also augmenting its digital sales. 2020 proved in abundance that digital sales are no longer a nice-to-have. Now, they're a vital part of everyday operations.

The accelerating pace of the stock buyback doesn't hurt either. They're taking a lot of shares out of circulation. That should make the remaining ones more valuable by every basic economic principle.

Yet, the problem remains. How much of these gains are due purely to the short-squeeze or speculation of retail investors who are hoping that lightning will strike twice?

I'm skeptical of all the meme stocks. They weren't making gains because of their fundamentals or their market performance. They're making gains because someone wants to teach a hedge fund a lesson. Spite is seldom a good reason to invest in any stock.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Bed Bath & Beyond has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on one Buy, three Holds, and six Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Bed Bath & Beyond price target of $18.33 implies 9.4% downside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $12.00 per share to a high of $28.00 per share.

Concluding Views

Bed Bath & Beyond has made some great strides lately. New partnerships, new sales channels, and a burgeoning buyback program are hard to ignore. Yet, it's impossible to not remember that Bed Bath & Beyond has a lot of competition in the field. Customers can readily jump from one business to another, and that's not the most secure proposition for the retailer.

Also, that meme stock component of the company's operations is going to be hard to ignore. Personal feelings drive at least some of the interest in this stock. That's not a reliable measure of a stock's capability. That's the biggest reason I'm bearish on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

