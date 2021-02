Becton Dickinson's combination test for COVID-19 gets FDA authorization

Adds details on test, background

Feb 12 (Reuters) - A molecular test from Becton Dickinson BDX.N that detects viruses that cause COVID-19 as well as influenza and produces result in 2-3 hours has been given emergency user authorization by the U.S. health regulator, the company said on Friday.

The test, BD SARS-CoV-2/Flu, can also detect the U.K. and South Africa variants of the coronavirus and is available for order in the United States and Europe. The test has received the CE mark, denoting EU approval.

It can be used on the company's existing BD MAX platform, which is used in thousands of labs worldwide. Each unit is capable of analyzing hundreds of samples over a 24-hour period.

Becton already has two types of coronavirus tests authorized for emergency use in the United States and had said it expects strong demand for its COVID-19 testing kits to extend into the first half of the year.

