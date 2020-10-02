Becton, Dickinson Wins Designation Allowing European Sales of Coronavirus Test

Earlier this week, Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) revealed that it has been given a crucial new green light to market its rapid test for the detection of the novel coronavirus. The healthcare technology specialist has been awarded a CE Mark for its SARS-CoV-2 assay, meaning it can be sold throughout Europe in countries that support the quality designation.

According to Becton, Dickinson, its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test produces results in 15 minutes. It is processed using the BD Veritor Plus System, a handheld and portable device used for various diagnostics that can be administered where the test subject is situated. The device already carries a CE Mark.

Image source: Becton, Dickinson.

"The addition of a truly portable, point-of-care test that can deliver results while the patient waits will be welcomed by healthcare providers and patients alike to help protect against additional waves of COVID-19," said Roland Goette, the company's Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) region president, in a press release.

Becton, Dickinson added that it is tapping its worldwide manufacturing network to make 8 million of the coronavirus tests per month. It expects to be able to increase production to 12 million per month by March.

When the test was awarded an emergency use authorization by the FDA back in July, Becton, Dickinson noted that the BD Veritor Plus System was already being used in more than 25,000 U.S. healthcare facilities to process tests that detect other illnesses.

The number of new coronavirus cases has been on the rise -- sometimes sharply -- in locales across Europe during the past few weeks. Therefore, the need for a reliable test that can be moved where needed, and produce results relatively quickly, remains acute there.

