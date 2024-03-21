Becton Dickinson to increase medical syringe production in US

Adds details in paragraph 2-3

March 21 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson BDX.N said on Thursday that it will increase production of medical syringes in the United States.

The company said since the initial U.S. Food and Drug Administration safety communication in November, it has increased manufacturing of syringes in its Nebraska and Connecticut facilities.

The FDA in November said that it is looking into reports of leaks, breakages and other quality problems with plastic syringes manufactured in China and that it may prevent such syringes from entering the U.S. market if necessary.

