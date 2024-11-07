Becton Dickinson sees FY25 adjusted EPS $14.25-$14.60, consensus $14.34

Sees FY25 revenue up 8.9%-9.4%. The company said, “The company provided the following guidance with respect to fiscal 2025. GAAP revenue growth of 8.9% to 9.4% and currency-neutral adjusted revenue growth of 8.8% to 9.3% include the newly acquired APM business. The company’s organic revenue growth guidance of 4.0% to 4.5% includes absorbing an impact about 125 basis points from an expected decline in revenues in China and Bioscience and Pharma market dynamics.”
