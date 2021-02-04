Becton, Dickinson Raises FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.75 to $12.85 per share on revenue growth of 12 to 14 percent on an as reported basis and 10 to 12 percent on a currency-neutral basis.

Previously, the company had expected adjusted earnings in a range of $12.40 and $12.60 per share on revenue growth in the high single to low double-digit percentage on a reported basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.58 per share on revenue grown of 12.30 percent to $19.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

