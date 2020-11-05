Becton Dickinson posts 16% fall in quarterly profit

BDX

Becton Dickinson and Co on Thursday posted a 16% fall in fourth-quarter profit, as the medical technology company was hurt by patients deferring discretionary procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [nPn3fHZVka]

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $105 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to net earnings of $125 million, or 45 cents per share, last year.

