Becton Dickinson posts 16% fall in quarterly profit

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N on Thursday posted a 16% fall in fourth-quarter profit, as the medical technology company was hurt by patients deferring discretionary procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $105 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to net earnings of $125 million, or 45 cents per share, last year.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

