Becton Dickinson lifts 2024 profit forecast on surgical devices strength

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson BDX.N beat first-quarter profit estimates and raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday as it benefits from strong demand for its surgical equipment.

While some companies such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Boston Scientific BSX.N have benefited from people, especially older patients, undergoing surgeries they had delayed due to the pandemic, the likes of Danaher DHR.N and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N have forecast a weak 2024 due to low demand in their key market, China.

Becton Dickinson's interventional unit, through which it offers surgical and critical care devices, recorded sales of $1.19 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $1.18 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company's largest unit, which makes devices to administer drugs, reported a 3.5% rise in sales to $2.23 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate.

Becton Dickinson, which also sells needles, syringes and other such medical products, earned an adjusted profit of $2.68 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.40 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the New Jersey-based company now expects to earn between $12.82 to $13.06 per share in fiscal 2024, higher than its previous forecast of $12.70 to $13.00 per share.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza)

((christy.santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

