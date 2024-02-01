News & Insights

BioTech
BDX

Becton Dickinson lifts 2024 profit forecast on surgical devices strength

February 01, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson BDX.N beat first-quarter profit estimates and raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday as it benefits from strong demand for its surgical equipment.

While some companies such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Boston Scientific BSX.N have benefited from people, especially older patients, undergoing surgeries they had delayed due to the pandemic, the likes of Danaher DHR.N and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N have forecast a weak 2024 due to low demand in their key market, China.

Becton Dickinson's interventional unit, through which it offers surgical and critical care devices, recorded sales of $1.19 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $1.18 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company's largest unit, which makes devices to administer drugs, reported a 3.5% rise in sales to $2.23 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate.

Becton Dickinson, which also sells needles, syringes and other such medical products, earned an adjusted profit of $2.68 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.40 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the New Jersey-based company now expects to earn between $12.82 to $13.06 per share in fiscal 2024, higher than its previous forecast of $12.70 to $13.00 per share.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza)

((christy.santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDX
JNJ
BSX
DHR
TMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.