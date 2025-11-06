Becton, Dickinson Guides FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.75 to $15.05 per share on revenue growth in the low single-digit plus, with constant currency revenue growth in the low single-digit.

On average, 14 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $14.89 per share on revenue growth of 4.33 percent to $22.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a 1 percent higher quarterly dividend of $1.05 per common share, payable on December 31, 2025 to holders of record on December 8, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.