BECTON, DICKINSON Earnings Preview: Recent $BDX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BECTON, DICKINSON ($BDX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,407,697,196 and earnings of $3.31 per share.
BECTON, DICKINSON Insider Trading Activity
BECTON, DICKINSON insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROLAND GOETTE (EVP and President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,121 shares for an estimated $1,130,528.
- MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,914 shares for an estimated $869,504.
- SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,575 shares for an estimated $594,550.
- RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $541,895.
- DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $450,375.
- JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430
- BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593
BECTON, DICKINSON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of BECTON, DICKINSON stock to their portfolio, and 754 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,219,317 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $730,366,447
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 2,722,829 shares (+392.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $617,728,215
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,711,450 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $388,276,661
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,398,984 shares (+376.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $317,387,500
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,388,519 shares (-42.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,054,162
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,251,742 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $283,982,707
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,098,633 shares (+77.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,246,868
BECTON, DICKINSON Government Contracts
We have seen $68,675,534 of award payments to $BDX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PHARMACY INPATIENT AUTOMATION SUPPORT - ENTERPRISE MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT SERVICES: $7,290,786
- FACSYMPHONY A5 SE CELL ANALYZERS (8 CELL ANALYZERS): $4,078,219
- AUTOMATED DISPENSING CABINETS - LEASE: $2,047,572
- PHARMACY PYXIS SYSTEM: $1,638,820
- LEASING MEDSTATIONS THROUGHOUT NORTHERN INDIANA PHARMACIES: $1,254,492
BECTON, DICKINSON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BDX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
BECTON, DICKINSON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
