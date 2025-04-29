BECTON, DICKINSON Earnings Preview: Recent $BDX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BECTON, DICKINSON ($BDX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,407,697,196 and earnings of $3.31 per share.

BECTON, DICKINSON Insider Trading Activity

BECTON, DICKINSON insiders have traded $BDX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROLAND GOETTE (EVP and President, EMEA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,121 shares for an estimated $1,130,528 .

. MICHAEL DAVID GARRISON (EVP & President, Medical) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,914 shares for an estimated $869,504 .

. SHANA CAROL NEAL (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,575 shares for an estimated $594,550 .

. RICHARD BYRD (EVP & President Interventional) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,399 shares for an estimated $541,895 .

. DAVID SHAN (EVP and Chief ISC Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $450,375 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $350,430

BERTRAM L SCOTT sold 700 shares for an estimated $159,593

BECTON, DICKINSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of BECTON, DICKINSON stock to their portfolio, and 754 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BECTON, DICKINSON Government Contracts

We have seen $68,675,534 of award payments to $BDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BECTON, DICKINSON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BDX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

BECTON, DICKINSON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

