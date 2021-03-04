Becton, Dickinson Buys Privately-held GSL Solutions, Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Thursday it has acquired privately-held GSL Solutions, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. BD expects the transaction to be immaterial.

This acquisition expands BD's advanced medication management capabilities to further meet the needs of retail pharmacies, including those in outpatient settings.

It also provides innovative technologies for retail pharmacies and builds on recent acquisitions that have complemented BD's traditional hospital pharmacy connected medication management solutions.

GSL Solutions is a company that develops smart medication devices for the storage and tracking of controlled substances and patient specific medications that improve the security, efficiency and compliance of medication storage, as well as analytic capabilities to further improve inventory management, including of controlled substances, regulatory compliance and patient safety.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.