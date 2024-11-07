Becton, Dickinson Boosts FY24 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 9.5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.25 to $14.60 per share on revenues between $21.9 billion to $22.1 billion, with organic revenue growth of 4.0 to 4.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $13.05 to $13.15 per share on revenues between $20.1 billion to $20.2 billion, with organic revenue growth of 5.0 to 5.25 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.11 per share on revenue growth of 4.1 percent to $20.16 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Separately, the company's Board of Directors declared a 9.5 percent higher quarterly dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on December 31, 2024 to holders of record on December 9, 2024.

