Becton, Dickinson Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary unaudited financial information for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Tuesday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) updated its revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects to deliver revenues toward the high-end of its previously communicated guidance range and above the prior adjusted earnings per share guidance range.

Previously, the company had expected adjusted earnings in a range of $12.40 and $12.60 per share on revenue growth in the high single to low double-digits on a percentage basis. This included a contribution of approximately 100 basis points from foreign currency.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.52 per share on revenue grown of 11.50 percent to $19.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

As per the preliminary unaudited first fiscal quarter 2021 results, the company expects quarterly revenues to increase 25.6% to $5.3 billion for the quarter, primarily due to strong demand for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests and better-than-expected performance across all three segments. On a currency-neutral basis, revenues are expected to increase 24.2% over the prior-year period. The Street is currently looking for revenues of $4.49 billion for the quarter.

For the first quarter, BD expects COVID-19 testing revenues of approximately $865 million, BD Medical segment revenues of $2.3 billion, BD Life Sciences segment revenues of $2.0 billion and BD Interventional segment revenues of $1.1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.