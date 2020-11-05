Becton Dickinson beats profit estimates on strong demand for COVID-19 tests

Compares with estimates, adds details on earnings

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Medical technology company Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, fueled by strong demand for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

Demand for point-of-care tests like the ones made by Becton and rival Abbott Laboratories ABT.N has shot up in recent weeks as countries strain to contain a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The company's COVID-19 testing sales totaled more than $440 million in the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter revenues grew 4.4% to $4.78 billion, above the average analyst estimate of $4.48 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $105 million, or 36 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to net earnings of $125 million, or 45 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.79 per share, beating estimates of $2.52 per share.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

