Becton Dickinson (BDX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Becton Dickinson (BDX) reported revenue of $5.89 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.96, compared to $3.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion, representing a surprise of +0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- United States : $290 million versus $294.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

: $290 million versus $294.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change. Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- United States : $780 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $801.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $780 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $801.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States : $341 million compared to the $331.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

: $341 million compared to the $331.6 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International : $110 million versus $96.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.

: $110 million versus $96.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change. Revenues- BD Interventional : $1.37 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $1.37 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery : $400 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $391.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

: $400 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $391.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention : $530 million versus $532.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $530 million versus $532.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care : $437 million compared to the $422.9 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $437 million compared to the $422.9 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Advanced Patient Monitoring : $276 million compared to the $268.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $276 million compared to the $268.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- BD Medical : $3.16 billion compared to the $3.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

: $3.16 billion compared to the $3.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions : $974 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $974 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $387 million compared to the $404.33 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>

Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.