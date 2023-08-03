Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Becton Dickinson (BDX) reported $4.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $2.96 for the same period compares to $2.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.83 billion, representing a surprise of +1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues-BD Life Sciences-United States [$M] : $546 million compared to the $600.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.

: $546 million compared to the $600.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year. Revenues-BD Medical-International : $1.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $1.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Revenues-BD Medical-Medication Management Solutions-US [$M] : $587 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $532.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%.

: $587 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $532.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.8%. Revenues-BD Life Sciences - Integrated Diagnostic Solutions - US : $398 million compared to the $451.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $398 million compared to the $451.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues-BD Medical-Medication Delivery Solutions : $1.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $1.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenues-BD Medical-Pharmaceutical Systems [$M] : $594 million versus $568.54 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $594 million versus $568.54 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Revenues-BD Life Sciences [$M] : $1.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $1.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Revenues-BD Medical-Medication Management Solutions [$M] : $754 million versus $690.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.

: $754 million versus $690.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change. Revenues-BD Life Sciences- Total Integrated Diagnostic Solutions : $858 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $912.37 million.

: $858 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $912.37 million. Revenues-BD Medical [$M] : $2.43 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $2.43 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Revenues-BD Interventional : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year. Revenues-BD Interventional - Surgery: $388 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $370.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

