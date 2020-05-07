Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, also known as BD, reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28 by 11.8%. The bottom line however dropped 1.5% on a year-over-year basis and fell 1.9% at constant currency (cc).

The company raked in revenues of $4.25 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.11 billion by 3.4%. The reported figure improved 1.4% from the year-ago quarter. At cc, revenues rose 2.4%.

Segment Details

BD Medical

In the quarter under review, the company reported worldwide revenues of $2.15 billion, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter and 0.3% at cc. Per management, strong growth in the Pharmaceutical Systems and Diabetes Care units contributed to the upside. However, the segment's results were offset by year-over-year declines in the Medication Management Solutions and Medication Delivery Solutions units.

BD Life Science

Worldwide revenues in the segment totaled $1.11 billion, up 5.8% year over year and 7.1% at cc. Per management, the upside was driven by solid performance in the Diagnostic Systems and Preanalytical Systems units.

BD Interventional

This segment generated worldwide revenues of $0.99 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. At cc, revenues grew 3.3% on strong performance by the Peripheral Intervention, Urology and Critical Care units.

Geographic Results

US

In the fiscal second quarter, revenues in the United States improved 3.2% to $2.41 billion. Per management, growth in the United States was driven by a solid show by the BD Life Sciences and the Interventional units. However, a decline in the Medical segment partially offset the upside.

International

Revenues outside the United States grossed $1.84 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter. At cc, revenues at the segment grew 1.5%. Per management, International revenue growth was driven by strength in Europe and Latin America, offset by a decline in China.

Margin Analysis

In the quarter, gross profit amounted to $1.73 billion, down 12.2% from the prior-year quarter tally. Gross margin was 40.7%, down 631 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted operating profit amounted to $444 million, down 29.9% from the year-ago figure. Adjusted operating margin was 10.4%, down 465 bps.

Guidance

Due to ongoing uncertainty regarding the magnitude and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing its fiscal year 2020 revenue and earnings per share guidance.

Wrapping Up

BD exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note. Solid performance by the core BD Life Sciences and Interventional segments instills optimism. Domestic revenues increased year over year in the quarter under review, driven by segmental strength. Growth in Europe and Latin America is another positive.

Meanwhile, softness in the core BD Medical unit is disheartening. Also, the drop in gross and adjusted operating margins raises concern. Unfavorable foreign currency impacted BD’s quarterly bottom line.

