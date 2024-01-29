Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson (BDX) will report quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.74 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Becton Dickinson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- BD Medical' to come in at $2.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- BD Interventional' to reach $1.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences' should arrive at $1.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences' should come in at $371.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International' will likely reach $158.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International' will reach $226.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' at $249.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' will reach $275.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- BD Interventional- United States' of $801.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International' reaching $80.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' stands at $212.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' will reach $77.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Becton Dickinson have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BDX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

