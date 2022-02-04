Becton Dickinson (BDX) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
From a technical perspective, Becton Dickinson (BDX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BDX recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
BDX could be on the verge of another rally after moving 8.4% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BDX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BDX for more gains in the near future.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.