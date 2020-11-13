Becton Dickinson (BDX) Buys Medical Business Assets of CUBEX

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, also known as BD, recently closed the acquisition of the Medical Business assets of CUBEX LLC. The latter is a privately-held company that designs cloud-based software offerings for advanced medication management.

This acquisition widens the scope of BD’s medication management portfolio into the care continuum space and offers deeper integration with electronic health records (EHRs).

This should further boost the BD Medical segment.

More on the Acquisition

This strategic acquisition combines industry-leading BD Pyxis Automated Dispensing Cabinets with the Medical Business of CUBEX's MedBank cloud-based software and analytics platform, which should enable patient-centric care beyond the acute care setting. This acquisition should help BD cater to the unique requirements that care continuum facilities face, starting from minimizing medication diversion to enhancing inventory management.

The Medical Business of CUBEX's key offering is a cloud-based software that facilitates decentralized medication management and offers unique features, specially developed for pharmacists and nurses across the care continuum. Earlier, BD had worked under a commercial distribution agreement with CUBEX.

For investors’ notice, terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Market Prospects

Per a report by MordorIntelligence, the Medication Management System market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.1% during 2020-2025. Hence, this acquisition is well-timed.

Recent Development

Lately BD has been taking crucial steps to strengthen its Medical segment.

In July 2020, BD formed a strategic, public-private partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. The primary objective of this collaboration is to create new manufacturing lines for injection devices that will offer priority access to the U.S. government for hundreds of millions of syringes and needles to address the current and future pandemic vaccination efforts. This collaboration is likely to provide a boost to the company’s BD Medical segment.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have declined 2.2% against the industry’s growth of 17.6%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include Align

Technology, Inc. ALGN, DaVita Inc. DVA and Thermo Fisher Scientific

TMO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.

Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18%.

DaVita has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.