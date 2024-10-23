Becton Dickinson announces strategic collaboration with Ypsomed

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced a strategic collaboration with Ypsomed, a developer of injection systems, to advance self-injection solutions for high-viscosity biologic drugs. “In a joint project, Ypsomed and BD have pre-assessed and streamlined integration of the BD Neopak XtraFlow Glass Prefillable Syringe with Ypsomed’s YpsoMate 2.25 autoinjector platform, addressing current limitations by enabling the delivery of higher viscosity biologic drugs in an autoinjector format,” the companies stated. “Cross-supplier collaborations are vital in today’s pharmaceutical ecosystem,” said Patrick Jeukenne, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems. “These partnerships can help drive innovation and ensure that systems work by design and over lifecycles, allowing our pharmaceutical partners to get life-saving therapies to patients faster.”

