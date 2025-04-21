Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $57.1 billion, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company operates through BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional segments.

The medical technology company is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of this event, analysts expect BDX to post adjusted earnings of $3.28 per share, reflecting a growth of 3.5% from $3.17 per share reported in the same quarter last year. In addition, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to report an adjusted EPS of $14.42, marking an increase of 9.7% from $13.14 in fiscal 2024.

Shares of BDX have dropped 14.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.4% gain and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.1% decline during the same time frame.

BDX stock prices slid 7.3% following its solid Q1 2025 earnings results on Feb. 5. The company reported revenue of $5.2 billion, up 9.8% year-over-year and above Wall Street expectations of $5.1 billion. The BD Medical segment rose 17.3% to $2.6 billion, driven by contributions from Advanced Perfusion Monitoring (APM) and strong organic growth in MDS and MMS. Its adjusted EPS came in at $3.43, surpassing Wall Street expectations and marking a 15.1% increase over the estimate.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, Becton, Dickinson and Company expects revenue to be in the range of $21.7 billion to $21.9 billion and adjusted EPS between $14.30 and $14.60.

Analysts' consensus view on BDX is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 14 suggest a "Strong Buy," one recommends a "Moderate Buy,” and two give a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $270.80 represents a 36.3% premium to current price levels.

