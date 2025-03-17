Becton, Dickinson, and Company Stock: Is BDX Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BDX), based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, is a leading global medical technology firm dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative medical devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic solutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as "large-cap stocks," and Becton, Dickinson, and Company comfortably fit this category with a market capitalization of $64.9 billion. BDX plays a pivotal role in the healthcare industry, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to improve medication management, enhance infection prevention, and ensure diagnostic precision.

Active Investor:

However, BDX shares are trading 10.3% below their 52-week high of $251.99, which they hit on February 3. BDX has gained marginally over the past three months, underperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 2.8% gain over the same time frame.

In the longer term, BDX has dropped 3.5% over the past six months and 4.7% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the XLV has fallen 7.2% over the past six months and dipped marginally over the past year.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, BDX has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving average since early February.

Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stock fell 7.3% after its Q1 earnings release on Feb. 5, despite posting strong results. Adjusted EPS jumped 28% year-over-year to $3.43, exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of $2.98, while revenue rose 9.8% to $5.17 billion, beating consensus forecasts. Growth was driven by strong demand across its medical and life sciences segments, alongside margin expansion.

The company also raised its fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS between $14.30 and $14.60. However, investor concerns over macroeconomic headwinds and foreign currency impacts weighed on the stock.

Highlighting the contrast in performance, BDX's competitor, Baxter International Inc. (BAX), has underperformed with a 12.9% dip over the past six months and 17.7% plunge over the past year.

Despite the weak price performance, analysts are strongly optimistic about BDX's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 17 analysts in coverage. The mean price target of $273.47 reflects a 21% premium over current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.