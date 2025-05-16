Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. With a market cap of $49.4 billion, the company operates through BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional segments.

Shares of the medical technology company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BDX has dropped 27.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.5%. Moreover, shares of BDX are down 24.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.

Looking closer, BDX has also underperformed the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF’s (XHE) 6.2% dip over the past 52 weeks and a nearly 7% decline on a YTD basis.

Becton, Dickinson and Company tumbled 18.1% following the release of its mixed Q2 2025 results on May 1. The company reported revenue of $5.3 billion, up 4.5% year-over-year and slightly below Wall Street expectations of $5.4 billion. However, the BD Medical segment performed well, rising 12.7% to $2.6 billion, primarily driven by strong contributions from Advanced Perfusion Monitoring (APM). Adjusted EPS came in at $3.35, marking a 5.7% increase from the prior-year quarter and surpassing analysts' estimate of $3.28.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, BDX raised its revenue outlook to a range of $21.8 billion to $21.9 billion, up from the prior range of $21.7 billion to $21.9 billion. Nevertheless, it revised its adjusted EPS guidance downward to $14.06 - $14.34 from the previous $14.30 - $14.60, which likely contributed to the decline in investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September 2025, analysts expect BDX’s adjusted EPS to increase 8.2% year-over-year to $14.22. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 14 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 6, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Patrick Wood lowered BDX’s price target to $196 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, Becton, Dickinson and Company is trading below the mean price target of $220.71. The Street-high price target of $285 implies a potential upside of a staggering 65.4% from the current price levels.

