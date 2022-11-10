Becton, Dickinson and Company Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $265 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $4.76 billion from $4.85 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $265 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q4): $4.76 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year.

