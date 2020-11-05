Becton, Dickinson and Company Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $125 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $4.78 billion from $4.58 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $2.79 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $4.78 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.

