Becton, Dickinson and Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $277 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $413 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $3.86 billion from $4.35 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $2.20 vs. $3.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q3): $3.86 Bln vs. $4.35 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.80 - $10.00

