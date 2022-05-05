Becton, Dickinson and Company Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $431 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $5.01 billion from $4.91 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $431 Mln. vs. $277 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.99 -Revenue (Q2): $5.01 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $12.85 to $13.0 Full year revenue guidance: $19.6 - $19.8 Bln

