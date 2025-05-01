Becton, Dickinson And Company Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $308 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $537 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $5.272 billion from $5.045 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $308 Mln. vs. $537 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $5.272 Bln vs. $5.045 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.06 to $14.34 Full year revenue guidance: $21.8 to $21.9 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.