(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $303 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 109717.3% to $5.168 billion from $4.706 million last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.25 to $14.60 Full year revenue guidance: ~$21.9 to $22.1 Bln

