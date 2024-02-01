Becton, Dickinson and Company Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $281 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $486 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $4.71 billion from $4.59 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $281 Mln. vs. $486 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $1.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.40 -Revenue (Q1): $4.71 Bln vs. $4.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.82 - $13.06 Full year revenue guidance: $20.2 - $20.4 Bln

