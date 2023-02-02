Becton, Dickinson and Company Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $486 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $655 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $4.59 billion from $4.72 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $486 Mln. vs. $655 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.68 -Revenue (Q1): $4.59 Bln vs. $4.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.07 - $12.32 Full year revenue guidance: $19.1 - $19.3 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.