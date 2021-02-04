Becton, Dickinson and Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $981 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $5.32 billion from $4.23 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $4.55 vs. $2.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q1): $5.32 Bln vs. $4.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.75 - $12.85

