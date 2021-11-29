Markets
BDX

Becton, Dickinson And Company Names Joseph Smith Chief Scientific Officer - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced Joseph Smith has been named senior vice president and chief scientific officer. Smith joined the company from Digital Health Corp, a holding company where he served as president and CEO. He also served as president for a digital transformation consultancy.

"Joe is a digital health pioneer who brings more than 30 years of experience to BD, with his life's work focused on the intersection of medicine and technology," said Elizabeth McCombs, executive vice president and chief technology officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular