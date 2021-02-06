Becton, Dickinson and Company Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$5.3b, some 9.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$3.35, 41% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BDX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Becton Dickinson's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$19.5b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 54% to US$8.18. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$19.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.37 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$282, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Becton Dickinson at US$300 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$257. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Becton Dickinson is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Becton Dickinson's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 7.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Becton Dickinson.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Becton Dickinson. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Becton Dickinson's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$282, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Becton Dickinson going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Becton Dickinson that you should be aware of.

