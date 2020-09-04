Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $235.06, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDX was $235.06, representing a -18.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $286.72 and a 18.87% increase over the 52 week low of $197.75.

BDX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). BDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports BDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.11%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 19.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDX at 4.04%.

