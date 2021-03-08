Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDX was $246.45, representing a -13.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $284.97 and a 24.63% increase over the 52 week low of $197.75.

BDX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). BDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.21. Zacks Investment Research reports BDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.62%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEHS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEHS with an increase of 7.11% over the last 100 days. IHI has the highest percent weighting of BDX at 4.46%.

