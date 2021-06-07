Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $240.66, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDX was $240.66, representing a -15.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $284.97 and a 9.64% increase over the 52 week low of $219.50.

BDX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). BDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.62. Zacks Investment Research reports BDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.61%, compared to an industry average of 22%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an decrease of -0.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDX at 4.43%.

