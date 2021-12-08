Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.87 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $250.36, the dividend yield is 1.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDX was $250.36, representing a -6.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $267.37 and a 6.71% increase over the 52 week low of $234.61.

BDX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). BDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -5.12%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bdx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 4.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDX at 4.52%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.