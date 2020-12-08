Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $236.45, the dividend yield is 1.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDX was $236.45, representing a -17.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $286.72 and a 19.57% increase over the 52 week low of $197.75.

BDX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). BDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.73. Zacks Investment Research reports BDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.52%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 13.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BDX at 4.29%.

