Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Increase In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $277 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $4.90 billion from $4.25 billion last year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $277 Mln. vs. $145 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q2): $4.90 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.75 - $12.85

