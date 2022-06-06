Becton, Dickinson And Co. To Buy Parata Systems In $1.525 Bln All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Monday a definitive agreement for BD to acquire Parata Systems, an innovative provider of pharmacy automation solutions, in a $1.525 billion all-cash transaction.

Parata's portfolio of innovative pharmacy automation solutions power a growing network of pharmacies to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience. Parata provides BD access to a new $600 million pharmacy automation market segment that is expected to grow approximately 10% annually to $1.5 billion in the U.S. alone over 10 years.

The proposed acquisition will expand BD Transformative Solutions to provide new pharmacy automation technologies for hospitals, retail pharmacy, long-term care and home settings. It also advances BD 2025 Strategy to accelerate innovation in smart, connected care and enable new care settings.

BD expects the deal to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, adjusted operating margins and adjusted earnings per share as well as enhances its ability to achieve long-range sales and earnings growth profile.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first half of BD's fiscal year 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory clearances.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.