Becton, Dickinson And Co. Lifts FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While announcing higher second-quarter results on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) raised the mid-point of its guidance ranges for fiscal 2022 revenue and adjusted earnings per share. The outlook has been adjusted for the completed spin of Embecta Corp. (EMBC), which holds BD's former Diabetes Care business.

On a pre-spin basis, the company now expects fiscal year 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be $12.85 to $13.00, which reflects an increase of 2.5 cents at the mid-point, compared to $12.80 to $13.00 expected earlier.

The company now expects revenues to be in the range of approximately $19.6 billion to $19.8 billion, an increase of approximately $50 million at the mid-point compared to $19.55 billion to $19.75 billion previously announced.

On a post-spin basis which reflects the former Diabetes Care business as discontinued operations, the company expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be $11.15 to $11.30. on revenues in the range of approximately $18.5 billion to $18.7 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $12.85 per share on revenues of $19.63 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

