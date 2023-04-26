Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Declares $0.91 Dividend

Becton Dickinson and said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $260.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.32%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton Dickinson and. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDX is 0.50%, an increase of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 284,965K shares. The put/call ratio of BDX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Becton Dickinson and is 282.47. The forecasts range from a low of 247.45 to a high of $319.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of 260.93.

The projected annual revenue for Becton Dickinson and is 18,961MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,176K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,843K shares, representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,012K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,925K shares, representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 1.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,615K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 6.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,593K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,465K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,945K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 7.50% over the last quarter.

Becton, Dickinson And Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

