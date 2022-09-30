Becoming Community-Made with Investing Latina: Financial Literacy for Everyone

¡Adelante Nasdaq! — our employee resource group (ERG) that explores Hispanic, Latinx and indigenous cultures — is a driving force of our Hispanic heritage and Latinx efforts at Nasdaq. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting influencers to better understand what being Latinx means to them and the role financial literacy plays in their community.

Jully-Alma Taveras, also known online as Investing Latina, is a Plutus Award-winning bilingual personal finance expert. She writes for publications like CNBC, Time's Next Advisor, HuffPost and others on money topics ranging from saving to investing. On her YouTube channel, she tells money stories from the lens of a Dominican Republic-born immigrant living in New York that went from being a shopaholic to a smart spender and diligent investor. Her money philosophies have inspired thousands of women to live minimally & spend intentionally, so that they can invest more.

Please tell us what inspired you to get started in the investing space.

There are so many things that inspired me to start Investing Latina: my immigrant family, my failed attempts at taking control of my money and the simple decision to start building a stock portfolio. But what drove my motivation and passion the most was to be an example to my community.

I didn’t grow up with a lot of examples of people who invested in the stock market or people who were even comfortable talking about money. So, when I faced challenges with managing money, I didn’t know what questions to ask. It also meant that when I wanted to grow my money, I didn’t really know how to do it, I had to figure things out on my own. Quite honestly, it felt like a very lonely road. When I started Investing Latina, I knew that I wanted to create a community where people can ask questions and feel comfortable being curious about money.

What do you aim to achieve with your social content and influence?

I hope that my content can be a resource for people, women, the Latin community and those that feel lost when it comes to money. I want my content to be easy to understand, relatable, funny and above all, compassionate.

I hope that my influence can help me reach the people that need the most help, not just in America but across the globe, particularly in Spanish-speaking countries where there are so many more economic challenges. I also hope that what I create and put out into the world can show people that even though we all may face challenges, there is so much value in hope and optimism.

There is also power in education and community. I’ve never believed in the idea of being self-made. I believe we are all community-made and that is what influence is all about: the positive impact we can have on others and the help we can offer others.

What does being financially literate mean to you?

Being financially literate is understanding where you stand in your relationship with money. We all have a relationship with money. Sometimes that relationship is new and confusing. Sometimes that relationship is a bit stagnant, where it feels like we’re not making progress. But being very clear about it and allowing that clarity to help you navigate to the next best financial place is the foundation for becoming better.

Becoming financially literate isn’t something that happens overnight, which is something many people don’t realize. It is a long journey that is interrupted by life and financial hiccups. But it’s also something that can really change you as a person in the way that you work, you rest and how you set goals for yourself. How we navigate the financial journey truly impacts so many parts of life, which is why it’s such a superpower when you become financially literate.

How has financial literacy impacted you throughout the trajectory of your career?

Financial literacy and simply understanding the function of money in my life has impacted the trajectory of my career because it has helped me say no to things that did not align with my values. To jobs that I didn’t care about or where I was not valued.

Being financially literate allowed me to take measured risks to catapult me into a career of teaching where I am deeply fulfilled. In many ways, I found a lot of purpose simply by becoming a little sharper with how I managed my income and chose my investments. I’ve learned how to make more money and use all my resources to become a better investor and teacher.

I’m grateful to feel this sense of fulfillment and to continue to be an investor that has a vision for not only my career, but my life and the lives of the people in my community that I serve.

Why is it important for the next generation, and particularly the Latinx community to be financially literate?

It’s important to me to not only be an example of a financially literate Latina but to teach as many people as possible about the principles of money. I really believe that each new generation can be better equipped if we help them. It’s why I strongly believe that the stories that we share matter. Our experiences matter and how we lead our communities matters.

It’s heartbreaking to read statistics of how behind the Latin community is when it comes to the wealth gap. I know that there is still a lot of work to do, but I have a lot of hope and confidence that we will make strides and create generational wealth within our community. With over 62 million Latinos living in the U.S., we are a force! But there is also the need for education, for leadership and for opportunities in financial spaces. For us, financial literacy is the steppingstone to success.

Is there a particular positive experience you’ve had with financial literacy resources you’d like to share for others within the LatinX community who are looking for support?

There are many resources that I love and that have helped me along my journey of becoming financially literate. For beginners, I always recommend Investopedia’s “term a day”. It’s a daily email that breaks down financial terms that help you learn all the investing lingo—and there is quite a bit of lingo out there. But reading this daily email is something that will take you just a few minutes and is immensely beneficial.

Secondly, I strongly believe that social media plays such a big role in our lives today and making sure that you’re exposing yourself to content creators and educators that are teaching and breaking down complex topics is one of the best ways to become more familiar with something you don’t know much about. This also helps you build community and find like-minded people that can be a part of your successful journey as well.

Lastly, my program “The Investing Workshop” helps people get started with investing, particularly if investing feels overwhelming. I teach students how simple, diversified investing can be your most powerful tool to financial success. You can find more info on investinglatina.com or on social media: @investinglatina

