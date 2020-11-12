Become Part of the Movember Movement

At Nasdaq, Movember works in tandem with Breast Cancer Awareness Month as an initiative focused on encouraging healthier lifestyles as a long-term investment in personal health and proactive risk minimization for cancer. As we move forward from Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we welcome Movember, which is now a Nasdaq tradition.

Movember is a global men's health movement in November. The initiative involves the growing of moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men's health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men's suicide. According to research, a healthy lifestyle with physical activity and healthy food reduces the risk of these health issues, so naturally, Nasdaq takes this opportunity to promote such a lifestyle through a number of health and awareness activities.

Here are a few ways our Nasdaq global employees are supporting Movember and how you can join as well:

Add healthy habits to your lifestyle - Joining a challenge that gets you moving is a great place to start.

- Joining a challenge that gets you moving is a great place to start. Donate to the cause - make a donation, start a Movember team of your own, or join an existing Nasdaq team & organize fundraising for the Movember Foundation.

- make a donation, start a Movember team of your own, or join an existing Nasdaq team & organize fundraising for the Movember Foundation. Grow (or faux) a moustache – We want to see your 'mo! Post on your social channels tagging #NasdaqFam, #Movember, and @Nasdaq.

