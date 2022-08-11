InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Source: Shutterstock

[Editor’s note: “Become a Billionaire by Investing in The Industry With Infinite Potential” was previously published in August 2021. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

Life’s different for billionaires.

They live in multi-acre estates worth tens of millions of dollars. They drive cars that are the stuff of everyone else’s dreams. Heck, they even have personal security teams.

And now, they’re going to space.

In July 2021, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) flew its billionaire founder Richard Branson into space. It was a Disneyland-like joyride to see Earth from a distance as only trained astronauts had seen it before.

A few weeks later, Blue Origin flew its own billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, more than 60 miles above the surface of Earth.

A lot of folks wrote those two spaceflights off as “just rich people being rich people.” Indeed, both Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin will start commercially flying people into space. But those tickets can sell for exorbitant amounts of money. Virgin Galactic’s are at least $450,000 a pop.

So, rich people are now flying into space. Big deal…

Well, it is a big deal. In fact, it’s a bigger deal than pretty much anything else going on in the world right now.

Why?

Because those flights kickstarted the emergence of a multi-trillion-dollar Space Economy.

The Multi-Trillion-Dollar Space Economy

You have to understand: The significance of Branson and Bezos going to space isn’t just tied to the flights themselves. Rather, it’s the foundation they create for the commercialization of space.

As Branson said when he was in space:

“To the next-generation of dreamers: If we can do this, just imagine what you can do.”

Today, over the course of six New Shepard missions, Blue Origin has successfully launched 31 people into space. SpaceX made history by shuttling U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a private vessel, not a NASA rocket. This marked the first time since 2011 that astronauts had launched to the ISS from American soil.

Rocket propulsion tech is now at a point where we can quickly, safely, and (somewhat) cost-effectively transport people into space.

That’s an enormous deal.

This is the starting point for humans to colonize and commercialize space. And make no mistake about it – this will create enormous economic opportunity.

Infinite Opportunity Lies With Space Stocks

Over the next several years, companies of all sorts will attach hundreds of satellites to these space-bound rockets. And they’ll forever change the world as we know it.

Some of these satellites will provide geospatial imagery to paint an always-on, 360-degree view of the surface of the planet. This will help inform military and defense operations, natural disaster preparation, plane and cargo transit tracking, even self-driving cars. (Yes, satellite imagery will be a big data input for self-driving models).

Some will collect GPS radio occultation data. This is radio signal data that leverages space-based atmospheric density readings to improve weather forecasting.

Other satellites will try to mine asteroids and transport water and rare minerals back to Earth.

Some satellites will help create new manufacturing plants in space. They’ll leverage the unique conditions of space – zero gravity being the biggest – to make certain objects more quickly and easily.

Many satellites will be solar panels that capture a ton of energy in space and transport it back to Earth.

And some will help with the construction of space hotels, apartments, and other space-based accommodations that will inevitably boom as human interest in space tourism grows in the coming years.

The Final Word

The opportunity in space – like space itself – is infinite. In fact, Morgan Stanley (MS) expects the Space Economy to measure $1.7 trillion in 2040.

Perhaps Astra’s (ASTR) own CEO put it best: “The next generation of billionaires will be made in space.”

I couldn’t agree more…

And that’s why I want to share the name, ticker symbol, and key business details of my No. 1 space stock to buy right now.

It’s a tiny, hyper-innovative company using space-based technologies to fix the world’s biggest problem: slow and inconsistent internet connections.

And this explosive stock stands out among that group of superstars for having up to 100X upside potential…

In just a few weeks, this company will perform the most important launch since July 1969. If it’s successful, it will change the world as we know it. And its stock could rocket 10X over the next month alone.

Who knows? Maybe you could use this investment to one day join the billionaire class.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Become a Billionaire by Investing in The Industry With Infinite Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.