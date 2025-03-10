$BECN stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BECN stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $269,954,395 of trading volume.

$BECN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BECN:

$BECN insiders have traded $BECN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BECN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLEMENT MUNROE III BEST (President, South Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,674 shares for an estimated $1,292,146 .

. JAMES J GOSA (President, North/Canada Div.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,734 shares for an estimated $1,277,778 .

. JASON L TAYLOR (President, West Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,700 shares for an estimated $719,451.

$BECN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $BECN stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BECN Government Contracts

We have seen $152,762 of award payments to $BECN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

