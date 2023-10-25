BECN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.32, changing hands as low as $68.80 per share. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BECN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BECN's low point in its 52 week range is $50.42 per share, with $87.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.