BECN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (Symbol: BECN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.48, changing hands as low as $57.16 per share. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BECN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BECN's low point in its 52 week range is $45.71 per share, with $65.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.19.

